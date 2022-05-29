$85.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will announce sales of $85.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.56 million to $89.50 million. Wingstop posted sales of $74.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $352.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $364.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $417.09 million, with estimates ranging from $393.30 million to $455.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

Wingstop stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,550. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.43. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

