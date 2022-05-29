Acorns Advisers LLC Acquires 72,670 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.8% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned 0.61% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $418,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,140,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $253.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.95 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

