Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 175.8% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aequi Acquisition by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.86 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

