Aion (AION) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $16.76 million and $2.98 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,912.22 or 0.99939536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00193343 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00095285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00114456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00193890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00032102 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

