Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.61 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded up 73.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $28.61 million and $142.11 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 62.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,577,183 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

