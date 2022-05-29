Alight (ALIT) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alight to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Alight alerts:

This table compares Alight and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -1.69% 6.33% 2.70% Alight Competitors -17.77% -32.66% -7.68%

This table compares Alight and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.92 billion -$60.00 million -0.24 Alight Competitors $3.40 billion $428.83 million 16.74

Alight’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alight and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alight Competitors 1406 6898 12240 348 2.55

Alight currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 91.91%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.33%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Alight has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alight beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.