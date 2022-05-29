ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:ALE opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 295.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 816.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

