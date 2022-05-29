Alliance Fan Token (ALL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28,913.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $222,149.22 and $28,913.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 486.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,996.13 or 0.27383905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00503996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

