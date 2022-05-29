AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Reaches $80,029.59

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $80,029.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017110 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

