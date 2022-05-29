Alphr finance Trading 44.8% Higher This Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $22,007.07 and approximately $33,383.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 581.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,918.93 or 0.33761786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00500905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

