American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives $32.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 63,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,831. The stock has a market cap of $587.30 million, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

