American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the April 30th total of 619,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

American States Water stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.69. 121,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.29. American States Water has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 61.1% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

