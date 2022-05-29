AMLT (AMLT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $228.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $228.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AMLT has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,951.82 or 1.00023916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001728 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

