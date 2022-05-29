Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Aramark reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aramark by 4,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Aramark by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,317. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.