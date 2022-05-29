Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the highest is ($0.82). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.72) to ($4.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

ENTA traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. 277,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,117. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

