Analysts Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.47. Flex reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,627. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

