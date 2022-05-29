Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) to Post $1.40 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Garmin posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,075. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $121.40. Garmin has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

