Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will report $26.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.51 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $102.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $107.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $143.62 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $157.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,715,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.36. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

