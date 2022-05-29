Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.19 Million

Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $141.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.89 million and the highest is $142.49 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $151.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $576.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.49 million to $578.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $640.04 million, with estimates ranging from $624.22 million to $655.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In related news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 274,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,438. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $613.32 million, a P/E ratio of 159.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

