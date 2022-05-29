Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.