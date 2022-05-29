Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $588.21 Million

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) to report $588.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $615.45 million. Acushnet reported sales of $624.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after buying an additional 84,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after buying an additional 237,659 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 319,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,772. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

