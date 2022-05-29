Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.20 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $12.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $39.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.77 million to $42.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.26 million, with estimates ranging from $41.67 million to $57.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 316,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.48. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.