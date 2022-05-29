Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.90). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.85) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,183,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,740,000 after purchasing an additional 143,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

