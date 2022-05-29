Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Four analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $2.04. Shopify posted earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Shopify from $630.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Shopify from $840.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 30.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $17.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,277. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.23 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $893.53. Shopify has a 52-week low of $308.06 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84.

Shopify shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

