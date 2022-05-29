Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 307,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

