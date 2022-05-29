Analysts Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $119.87

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.28. 1,806,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $7,235,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after purchasing an additional 469,433 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.