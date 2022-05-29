Analysts Set IWG plc (LON:IWG) PT at GBX 324.50

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.08).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised IWG to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.15) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

IWG stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 247.60 ($3.12). 1,620,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,371. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.60 ($4.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.16.

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($67,698.50).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

