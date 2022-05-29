Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $276.53

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,280 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,732 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.00. 2,522,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $282.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

