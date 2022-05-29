Analysts Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $76.60

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TNL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,001. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

