Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,678.57.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($52.85) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.59) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($50.33) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 118,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.