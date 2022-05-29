Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,678.57.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($52.85) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.59) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($50.33) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 118,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.