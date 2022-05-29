API3 (API3) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00005437 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $58.67 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,225.92 or 0.99966085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001711 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

