Apollon Limassol Market Cap Tops $358,647.91 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $358,647.91 and approximately $143,172.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

