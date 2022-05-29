Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 267,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,842.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,782.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 424,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,821. Insiders own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

APLD stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 611,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,596. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Applied Blockchain has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $34.20.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

