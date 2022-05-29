Ark (ARK) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $70.56 million and $2.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,353,779 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.