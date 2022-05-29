Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 464,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,259. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arvinas by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

