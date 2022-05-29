Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Given New €87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aurubis from €90.00 ($95.74) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Aurubis stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
