Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.
ADSK opened at $211.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
