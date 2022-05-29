Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $211.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.