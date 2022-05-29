Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Avalara makes up about 7.5% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Avalara worth $43,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVLR traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,350. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

