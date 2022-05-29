Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($8.68) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 862 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.56) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($10.19) to GBX 790 ($9.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 755.33 ($9.50).

BDEV opened at GBX 503.60 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 505.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 604.50. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 457.60 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 778.60 ($9.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

