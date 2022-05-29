Beam Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Beam has a total market cap of $16.69 million and $3.52 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00090480 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 115,124,800 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.