Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAC remained flat at $$10.29 during trading on Friday. 8,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,508. Better World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Better World Acquisition by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Better World Acquisition by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.