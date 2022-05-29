BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $171,342.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006751 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018891 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000318 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002903 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

