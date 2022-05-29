BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 51.1% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 259,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,798. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
