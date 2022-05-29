BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 51.1% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 259,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,798. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.