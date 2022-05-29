BlitzPick Achieves Market Capitalization of $186,033.95 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $186,033.95 and $371.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001605 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

