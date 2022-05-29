BP (LON:BP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.66) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.72) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.80) target price (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.17)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 515.63 ($6.49).

BP stock opened at GBX 430.65 ($5.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 430.95 ($5.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.18%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($388.52). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($467.41). In the last three months, insiders purchased 255 shares of company stock valued at $99,206.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

