Bridgewater Associates LP Has $26.09 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,349 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.65.

Shares of ALB opened at $270.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

