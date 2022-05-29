Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1,242.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95,416 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

HON opened at $196.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

