Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 423,913 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423,913 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

