Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 964,254 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964,254 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,764,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,070,000 after buying an additional 529,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

