Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 209,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,471. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 307,985 shares of company stock worth $30,350,303. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

